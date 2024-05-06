Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $24.01 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

