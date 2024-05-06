Bernice Bell Sells 3,500 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Bernice Bell sold 2,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $18,900.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

AGNC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.54. 9,006,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,887,267. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after buying an additional 230,265 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

