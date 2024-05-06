Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Meat Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $8.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.25.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
