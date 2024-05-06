Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $8.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Meat

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.