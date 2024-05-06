Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Down 3.1%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 423,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,409,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

