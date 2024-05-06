BGSF (BGSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

BGSF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BGSF opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. BGSF has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

