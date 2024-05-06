Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 121,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 370,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

