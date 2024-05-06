BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$330.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.7 million. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.030 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.35.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.