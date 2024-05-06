BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BILL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 13.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

