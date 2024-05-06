BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.490 EPS.

BILL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.35.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

