Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

