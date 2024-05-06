Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 113,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 42,987 shares.The stock last traded at $15.47 and had previously closed at $15.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 67.44% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBDE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,106,000.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

