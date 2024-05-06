Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $168.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 259,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,091. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,563.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after acquiring an additional 156,807 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 498,622 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

