BMO Capital Markets Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $31.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBU. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

