BMO Capital Markets Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $6.50

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,783,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after purchasing an additional 735,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,159 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $20,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

