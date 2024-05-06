BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.54 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $592.13 or 0.00926189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,298 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,368.50563395. The last known price of BNB is 592.3497261 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2154 active market(s) with $498,697,782.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.