Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 838.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.92. 565,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,752. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.