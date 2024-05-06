BRC (BRCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. BRC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,183. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $827.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

