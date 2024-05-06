BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.23. BRF shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,021,879 shares.

BRFS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in BRF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRF by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of BRF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,738,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,313 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in BRF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

