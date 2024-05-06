Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 759,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

