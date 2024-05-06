Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $43.93. Approximately 2,483,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,760,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

