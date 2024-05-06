Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $41.58

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.99, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.12. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,038 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

