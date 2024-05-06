Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at $7.46

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.