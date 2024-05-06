Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $10.77

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research cut VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 45.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZIO opened at $10.55 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.08.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

