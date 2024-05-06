Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.71 ($22.96).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.84) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,103.50 ($13.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,602 ($32.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,369.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

