Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cactus Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $70,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

