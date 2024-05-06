Caesarstone (CSTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Caesarstone to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of CSTE opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTE

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.