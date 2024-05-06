Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $118.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 983,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

