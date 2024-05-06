Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,634,000 after purchasing an additional 544,942 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after purchasing an additional 476,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,185,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,082,000 after buying an additional 251,039 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,190,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

