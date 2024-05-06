Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.70

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.70 and last traded at C$25.60, with a volume of 2966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.70.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.67.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

