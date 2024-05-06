Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.55.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$27.06. 45,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5834464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

