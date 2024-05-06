Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 100225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Cantex Mine Development Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.
Cantex Mine Development Company Profile
Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.
