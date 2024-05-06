Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 4,840 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 285,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,867. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

