Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 8,144 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 338,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,403,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,729,758. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.