Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.84. 122,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,491. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.