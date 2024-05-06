Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 948 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $48.02 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 554,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,394. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

