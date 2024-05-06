Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,034.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,145. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.