Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,034.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter.
VGIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,145. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
