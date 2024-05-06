Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$12.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.25.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,972. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.