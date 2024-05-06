Cardano 1-Day Volume Hits $331.85 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion and approximately $331.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.21 or 0.04866324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00059082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,652,362,799 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

