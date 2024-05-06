CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 951,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.03.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

