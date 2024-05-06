Cargojet (CJT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$129.00 to C$132.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$157.00 to C$162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$145.00 to C$148.00.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$120.58. 64,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$125.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.84.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

