Cargojet (CJT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$129.00 to C$132.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$157.00 to C$162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$145.00 to C$148.00.
Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$120.58. 64,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$125.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.84.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
