Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Earns Neutral Rating from Northcoast Research

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $104.85. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

