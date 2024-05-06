Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 3.2 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $179.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average is $179.75. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.18.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

