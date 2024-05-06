CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $44.45 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $44.45 million and $1.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05644638 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,079,969.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

