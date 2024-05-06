Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY24 guidance at $2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500- EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,336. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENT. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

