CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$165.00.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$161.27.
CGI Stock Performance
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
