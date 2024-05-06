Channing Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,451,000 after buying an additional 158,897 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $39,945,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 94,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.05.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.90. The company had a trading volume of 752,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,714. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.30 and a 200 day moving average of $470.17. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

