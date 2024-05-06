Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.77.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $155.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,507,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,594,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.