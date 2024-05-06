Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Shares Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.96% of Chenghe Acquisition I worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Performance

LATG stock remained flat at $11.30 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,909. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a P/E ratio of 376.79 and a beta of -0.01.

Chenghe Acquisition I Profile

Chenghe Acquisition I ( NASDAQ:LATG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

