Christopher A. Jessup Sells 14,973 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 202,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.60. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 592.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

