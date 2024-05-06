Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $252.05. The stock had a trading volume of 756,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,010. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

